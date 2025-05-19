Sachin Tendulkar teams up with Organic India

Organic India, known for its range of herbal teas, infusions, and supplements has announced a collaboration with former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar, widely regarded as one of India’s most respected public figures.
The collaboration brings together Tendulkar’s longstanding public image of discipline and consistency with the brand’s positioning in the health and wellness sector. The move reflects an effort to strengthen brand visibility and deepen engagement in a market where consumer trust and authenticity play a growing role in shaping purchasing decisions.
Tendulkar’s association with the company arrives at a time when consumer interest in natural and organic products continues to grow, alongside concerns about authenticity and transparency.