Sahil Bisht becomes Global Sales Director for Zone Media

Zone Media has appointed Sahil Bisht as its Global Sales Director to drive international expansion. In his new role, Bisht will lead global sales efforts, focusing on performance, market growth, and strengthening relationships in regions including India, Southeast Asia, the GCC/MENA, Latin America, and Europe.
With over 12 years of experience, Bisht has worked across various industries, holding positions at Lufthansa Airlines, Genpact India, Business Standard, Admitad India, and KIT Global.
Commenting on the appointment, Sumit Gupta, Co-founder, Zone Media, said “From the moment we met Sahil, it was clear he brings more than just experience. He brings vision, integrity, and an intuitive grasp of what it takes to build lasting partnerships in a dynamic global landscape. As we scale new heights at Zone Media, we were looking for a leader who could not only drive results but also inspire teams and cultivate trust across markets. We're thrilled to welcome him to the team and are confident he’ll play a pivotal role in shaping what comes next."
Speaking on the new role, Sahil Bisht added, “Joining Zone Media at such a pivotal moment is truly exciting. My role isn't just about leading sales; it's about contributing to something lasting. What excites me most is the opportunity to unite people, performance, and purpose on a global scale.”