Sahil Siddiqui moves on from Dentsu Creative India

Sahil Siddiqui has announced his departure from Dentsu Creative India, marking the end of a chapter in his career. He took to his LinkedIn to announce the same.
His parting message read, "One's lucky if they get to do something for the first time even at a later stage. After 14 long years I finally got to experience what it is like to 'quit' for the first time. 9th September was my day at Dentsu Creative Dentsu India. A long track that began with WATConsult in 2010 ended this week. Lot of people and memories to carry forward with thankfulness, gratitude and wishes."
With 14 years of industry experience, Siddiqui has made contributions as the Group Executive Creative Director at Dentsu Creative, where he spearheaded creative campaigns for about 50 brands and led a team of approximately 70 members.
Before joining Dentsu Creative, he was the Vice President of Creative Strategy at WATConsult, where he spent 11 years and held roles including Associate Vice President of Creative Strategy and Group Head of Creative Strategy.