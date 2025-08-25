Sajith Sivanandan takes charge as CEO at Tata Digital

Tata Digital has announced the appointment of Sajith Sivanandan as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective September 2025, as per media reports.
Sivanandan, with nearly three decades of leadership experience, is currently serving as President of Jio Mobile Digital Services.
According to the report, the leadership transition comes in the wake of former CEO Naveen Tahliyani’s exit earlier this year and forms part of a broader organisational restructuring at Tata Digital.
Before taking his new role as CEO, Sivanandan held leadership roles across digital and media businesses. Before serving his most recent role, he was CEO at Disney+ Hotstar, where he oversaw strategy, growth and product innovation. At Google, he spent over a decade in senior roles, including leading Google Pay and Next Billion User initiatives across Asia Pacific, and earlier heading operations in Malaysia and other emerging markets.
He began his career at Gallup and later worked with Affle UK and Star TV, building experience in digital platforms, consumer engagement, and business transformation.