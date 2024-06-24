Salt Worldwide wins social media mandate for M.M Poonjiaji Spices Ltd.

Salt Worldwide has won the social media management mandate for M.M. Poonjiaji Spices Ltd. in a multi-agency pitch carried out over weeks. The mandate is to change the brand perception, focusing on the ready to eat, chutneys and marinates targeting the Millennials and Gen-Z category.
Speaking on the collaboration, Kriti Kumar, Director of Sales and Marketing of M M Poonjiaji Spices Ltd., said “We believe SALT's innovative social media strategies, along with their deep understanding of the Indian consumer and their affinity for home-cooked flavors, is a key driver of success for Poonjiaji's.”
Speaking on this win, Parag Pandya, Founder of SALT Worldwide, said, “Indian cuisine shines with its incredible variety. We at Salt strongly believe in understanding the consumer before recommending the appropriate approach to our clients. This approach, along with our expertise in current market trends, aligns well with Poonjiaji’s expectations. Team Salt is really excited to generate quick and unique ideas for Poonjiaji’s.”