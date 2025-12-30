Sameer Wanchoo joins VIP Industries as Chief Marketing Officer

Sameer Wanchoo has taken charge as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at VIP Industries Limited, according to his LinkedIn post. “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as CMO at VIP Industries Limited!” he wrote.
Wanchoo brings more than two decades of experience across marketing and brand leadership roles in India’s consumer goods and retail sectors. Prior to joining VIP Industries, he served as CMO at Eureka Forbes Ltd for over seven years.
Before that, he was Vice President of Marketing at CavinKare, heading marketing for personal care, foods, and beverages and as General Manager of Marketing for Hair Care, managing brands including Chik, Nyle, Meera, and Karthika. He also held leadership roles at Mattel Inc. as Category Manager for Infant & Pre-school.
Earlier in his career, Wanchoo held positions at Big Bazaar (Future Retail) as Head of FoodBazaar West Zone, at Dabur India Limited as Product Manager and Group Product Manager. He also worked in media and sales roles at ESPN Star Sports and Starcom.