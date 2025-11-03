Samir Sagar joins TBWA\India as Sr. Vice President

TBWA\India has appointed Samir Sagar as Senior Vice President.
Sagar announced his appointment in a post on his LinkedIn. He wrote, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Sr. Vice President at TBWA\India!”
Before joining TBWA\India, Sagar held senior leadership roles across several advertising and marketing agencies. He served as Business Head at Famous Innovations, overseeing integrated marketing and communications.
Prior to that, he spent seven years at MullenLowe Lintas Group, where he held multiple positions, including Senior Vice President, Vice President, and Associate Vice President, managing campaigns and brand mandates.
Earlier in his career, he worked with McCann Erickson in various roles, from Project Manager to Brand Leader, and also spent a year with The Thinking Machine in Jakarta as Brand Partner.