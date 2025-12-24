Samriddh Dasgupta exits Arata as Chief Business Officer after over two years

Samriddh Dasgupta has stepped down as Chief Business Officer of direct-to-consumer personal care brand Arata, ending his over two-year stint with the company.
Dasgupta announced his exit in a post on LinkedIn, stating that he was concluding his role after fulfilling the mandate he had taken on at the company. He did not disclose details of his next move.
In his post, Dasgupta stated that his focus in this role had been on building business systems, strengthening teams, and establishing a scalable operating structure. He added that the company was entering a new phase of growth and reinvention.
Arata has not yet announced a successor or the leadership change.
Dasgupta joined the company in October 2023 as a fractional Chief Marketing Officer and was appointed Chief Business Officer in April 2024. During his tenure, he worked across marketing, product, technology, and customer operations.
Before Arata, Dasgupta served as Chief Marketing Officer at pet care brand Heads Up For Tails from 2021 to 2023, where he worked on omnichannel marketing and retail expansion. Earlier, he was Vice President of Marketing and New Brands at Bombay Shaving Company, and held senior marketing roles at Akiva, Aakash Digital, and Times Internet’s Dineout.
Dasgupta began his career in advertising and strategic planning, spending nearly a decade at abm communication, and has also worked in communications roles across India and international markets.