Samsung Ads elevates Nishit Kanchan to General Manager & Head of Revenue for India

Samsung Ads has elevated Nishit Kanchan to General Manager and Head of Revenue for India. Kanchan shared the move in a post on LinkedIn.
Announcing the development, Kanchan wrote, “Grateful, Energised, and Ready to lead the next chapter at Samsung Ads.”
He added, “Four years ago, I embarked on a journey with Samsung Ads. Today, I am incredibly humbled and proud to share that I am stepping into a new chapter as General Manager & Head of Revenue - India.”
In his new role, Kanchan will focus on expanding the brand’s connected TV (CTV) advertising business in the country. “As I take on this new responsibility, my focus is clear: driving sustainable revenue growth, fostering a culture of excellence, and continuing to lead the CTV conversation in India,” he wrote.
Before the elevation, Kanchan served as Sales Head for India at Samsung Ads and earlier as Chief Manager, where he was involved in building the brand’s CTV advertising business and sales operations in the Indian market.
Prior to joining Samsung Ads, Kanchan worked as Region Head (West) for the Colombia Audience Network at Times Internet, overseeing revenue and business development in the region.
Earlier in his career, he served as Sales Manager at ZigWheels and worked in web marketing at Business Standard.