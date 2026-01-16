Samsung India calls for media pitch worth ₹300 crore

Samsung India has initiated a multi-agency media pitch, marking a significant shift in its advertising and media strategy after more than a decade of working with IPG-owned Lodestar, according to media reports.
The mandate, estimated to be worth nearly Rs 300 crore, covers media planning and buying across all Samsung product categories, including mobile phones. It is among the largest media account reviews in the Indian advertising market this year.
At present, Samsung’s media responsibilities are split between agencies. Lodestar handles television, print and outdoor advertising, while retail and digital duties are managed by Cheil SWA, Samsung’s long-standing global agency partner. The review is aimed at consolidating media responsibilities as media consumption patterns evolve and competition intensifies in the consumer electronics and smartphone segments.
The move might reflect a broader shift among large advertisers.
In recent years, the brand has increased spending on digital, e-commerce-driven campaigns and retail n, alongside traditional mass media.
The pitch process is expected to play out over the coming months, with agencies being assessed on strategic thinking, digital capabilities and integrated media offerings.