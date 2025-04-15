Sanchari Chakrabarty becomes SVP, Head of Strategy at 22feet Tribal WW

DDB Mudra Group has announced the appointment of Sanchari Chakrabarty as Senior Vice President and Head of Strategy at 22feet Tribal WW, its digital agency. Chakrabarty returns to the agency after previously spending more than a decade there.
Her career includes stints at Tilt Brand Solutions and Leo Burnett, where she worked across a range of sectors and brands such as Stayfree, Netflix, Instagram, Meta, Crunchyroll, Myntra and Meesho.
Chakrabarty was part of the team behind 'Project Free Period,' a campaign that addressed menstrual taboos and received international recognition, including at Cannes Lions. Her work has also been noted at industry awards such as the Effies India, D&AD Impact, Spikes Asia, WARC, London International Awards, Tangrams, and Kyoorius.
She has participated in leadership development programmes including DDB Worldwide's High Performance League and the Phyllis Project, which supports the advancement of women in leadership roles.
“Sanchari’s return holds a special place in my heart,” said Vanaja Pillai, President, 22feet Tribal WW. “She brings with her invaluable brand thinking and strategy fundamentals that will provide the shot in the arm we need to take our brands to the next stage of growth. And as a Phyllis India alumni, it is an honour to welcome her back to our leadership team, making it stronger than ever before.”
Commenting on her return, Chakrabarty said, “22feet Tribal WW is driven by people who are deeply passionate and show childlike enthusiasm for creativity that works. And I am excited to join this bunch and create work that shapes culture in real-time. I’ve always been curious about people and all things that influence their journeys. In this stint, I’m looking forward to move people meaningfully along these journeys and find fresh ways to build connections.”
Beyond her professional achievements, she is a pop-culture enthusiast, a collector of compelling stories, and an advocate for nurturing future advertising talent.