Sandisk debuts new logo and vision for 2025

Sandisk Corporation previewed its new corporate branding and creative direction, signaling a debut of the company’s comeback launch as a Flash and memory technology creator, planned for early 2025.
The company's new creative direction, defined by a 'Mindset of Motion', reflects a forward-thinking approach aimed at creating opportunities for people. The philosophy seeks to bridge the present and future, fostering collaboration and progress.
“Enabling people to experience the potential of their data and move forward in making aspirations real is at the heart of what we do and we were very intentional in creating a mark that embodies the spirit of this thinking," said Joel Davis, vice president of Creative, Sandisk. “Our visual brand philosophy is inspired by the future and all the diverse ways our customers consume data. Starting with a single pixel, the new Sandisk mark uses bold visual language while being rooted in the idea that progress is not an end point but a way of being.”
The new logo is designed with clean lines and a minimalist style that echo the speed and efficiency of flash technology. The logo features an open 'D' and a pixel-driven 'S', symbolising collaboration and partnership in shaping the future of technology.