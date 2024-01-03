Sanjay Adesara joins Adani Sportsline as CBO

Sanjay Adesara has joined Adani Sportsline as the Chief Business Officer. He made the news public on his LinkedIn profile. Sharing his excitement about the appointment, his post read, "Excited to be part of a team that accelerates the sports economy and plays a key role in India’s journey to becoming a leading sporting nation."
Before this role, Adesara was a part of Adani Wilmar where he held the position of Head of Marketing. He was associated with the company for 16 years. Earlier this week, Adesara took to his LinkedIn to express his gratitude and bid adieu to the company. He wrote, "This journey has been a tremendous learning curve, allowing me to hone my skills and contribute to heart-winning campaigns and strategies. I'm grateful for the valuable friendships forged with both colleagues and partners, which have made this journey truly special."