Sanjay Kacker joins Dharma Cornerstone Agency as National Sales & Marketing Head

Sanjay Kacker has taken on the role of National Sales and Marketing Head at Dharma Cornerstone Agency and announced this career move on his LinkedIn profile. Prior to joining Dharma Cornerstone Agency, he served as the EX-Director at Percept D Mark, a division of Percept Limited.
In his LinkedIn post, Kacker expressed his excitement about his new position, stating, "I'm pleased to announce that I've assumed the role of National Sales & Marketing Head at Dharma Cornerstone Agency."
With experience in strategic positioning, operations, property acquisition, and strategic planning, Kacker is a seasoned professional who has contributed to both startup and high-growth organizations. His professional background includes roles at Hakuhodo India, Promo Tec India, Mudra Max, and Percept D'Mark, among others.