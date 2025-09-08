McCann's Sanjiv Mistry joins VML as Executive Creative Director

VML UK has announced the appointment of Sanjiv Mistry as the new Executive Creative Director. It was announced in a post on LinkedIn.
Mistry brings nearly two decades of creative leadership experience and carries a portfolio of campaigns for Xbox, The Everyday Tactician.
Speaking on the appointment, Ryan McManus, Chief Creative Officer, VML, said, “Sanjiv knows how to make work that people remember and moves the needle for clients. He brings a sharp, creative mind, real cultural intuition, and a deep understanding of what makes brands matter. We are super excited to have him on board.”
Before his new role, Mistry’s most recent stint was with McCann London, where he spent over a decade as Executive Creative Director, he led work for Microsoft and Reckitt, securing accolades such as the One Show Penta Pencil and D&AD Collaborative Pencil.
Earlier, as EMEA Creative Director, he helped win and expand accounts, including Qatar Financial Centre, while producing campaigns for Xbox.
Before McCann, Mistry held creative leadership roles at Ogilvy in Cape Town.