Saugata Mukherjee to step down as Head of Content at SonyLIV

Saugata Mukherjee has stepped down as Head of Content - Digital Business at SonyLIV, according to a report citing sources. He will continue in the role until March 15.
Mukherjee had been leading content for the platform’s digital business for nearly four years.
Before this role, he served as Head of Content, India, for HBO Max at Warner Bros. Discovery. He had earlier worked at SonyLIV as Head of Original Content, where he oversaw commissioning, development and curation of premium shows for the streaming service.
Mukherjee has also held senior content roles at Hotstar, where he led creative development for original programming, and at Star TV Network, overseeing content strategy and show development.
Earlier in his career, he worked in publishing, including leadership roles at Pan Macmillan and HarperCollins Publishers. He also held positions at NIIT Ltd and Rupa Publications India Pvt. Ltd..
SonyLIV has not made an official announcement on his departure.