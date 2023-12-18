Advertisment
#Industry Updates

Saurabh Dahiya joins Leo Burnett Mumbai as Executive Director & Head of Strategy & Planning

Dahiya was based in Singapore as Head of Strategy and Planning at VMLY&R and also worked with many agencies like BBDO Worldwide, Jack in the Box Worldwide and MullenLowe Lintas Group. He has been with Leo Burnett Mumbai for three months.

Social Samosa
Dec 18, 2023 18:43 IST
Leo Burnett Mumbai has onboarded Saurabh Dahiya as Executive Director and Head of Strategy and Planning.

Dahiya announced the same through his LinkedIn post which read, "A little over three months here and it feels like a lifetime. Feel privileged and thrilled to be part of the gang and lead the strategic charge at Leo Burnett India. Here’s to the few that will ‘Impact A Billion’."

Before this, Dahiya was based in Singapore as Head of Strategy and Planning at VMLY&R.  He has also worked with many agencies like BBDO Worldwide, Jack in the Box Worldwide and MullenLowe Lintas Group. He started his career at Triton Communications Private Limited in 2004

