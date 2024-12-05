Saurabh Kanwar joins Veefin Group as Chief Brand & Marketing Officer

Veefin Group the working capital technology platform, has announced the appointment of Saurabh Kanwar as Chief Brand & Marketing Officer (CBMO). Additonally, the platform has appointed Gitesh Karnik as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Both Karnik and Kanwar will oversee their respective domains across the entire group.
In his new role, Kanwar will focus on elevating the platforms' brand presence and driving marketing initiatives, leveraging his media and marketing experience and Karnik will optimise HR strategies to boost employee engagement and performance, leveraging his experience of more than two decades.
Kanwar has held leadership positions in media companies like Star, Viacom, and Disney, where he played a role in launching content properties such as MTV Roadies and Channel [v] Get Gorgeous. His recent ventures include consulting for enterprise BFSI clients and co-founding Flarepath, a content and digital marketing agency.
Gitesh Karnik, who brings over two decades of HR experience, will lead human resources and talent strategy at Veefin Group. Karnik has previously held senior roles, including Chief People Officer at fintech companies and HR positions at Tata Capital and Magma Fincorp. His work has involved designing performance frameworks and improving workplace engagement.
Raja Debnath, Chairman & Co-Founder of the Veefin Group of Companies said, “We are glad to onboard Saurabh and Gitesh to our leadership team. Their extensive experience and proven track record in their respective fields will be imperative as we continue to innovate and expand our offerings across the ecosystem. With these appointments, we are further strengthening two key pillars of our growth, the brand, and talent.”
Speaking on his appointment, Kanwar commented, “To play a part in the journey of one of the fastest growing groups, at one of the most exciting times in the fintech space: what a thrill! Veefin, made in India and branded for the world, is poised to transform financial services across international markets. Innovative marketing and branding will help accelerate our mission.”
Further, Karnik added, “Veefin Group’s vision of growth is matched by its commitment to creating a work culture that attracts and nurtures top talent. I am excited to join a team that values innovation not only in business but also in the way we support and empower our people. Together, we’ll work to build a dynamic, high-performing workforce prepared to take on the challenges and opportunities in the fintech space.”