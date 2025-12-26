Saurabh Saxena launches integrated communications agency

Saurabh Saksena has launched SAULV, an integrated communications agency focused on marketing and communications services that include the use of artificial intelligence.
Saksena announced the venture in a LinkedIn post, saying the agency will work with clients on marketing and communication strategy, full-funnel communication, along with creative and content services, including AI-based production.
He said the agency will also support organisations that are beginning to use generative AI, helping them assess workflows, outputs and practical use cases beyond early experimentation.
Reflecting on the period leading up to the launch, Saksena said the past year and a half involved balancing multiple roles. “Thinking of the last year-and-a-half, I've learnt loads- I've worn three hats. Learner. Doer. Creator. All at the same time,” he wrote. He added that he learned entrepreneurship, became “very comfortably adept at Gen AI,” and returned to hands-on operational work.
Saksena acknowledged early clients, a wider network of generative AI creators and team members, he said he continues to learn from. He ended the post with a line positioning the agency’s name as a solution to business challenges, writing, “So, if there’s something keeping you up at night, maybe it’s time to SAULV it.”
Earlier, Saksena has held leadership roles within DDB Mudra, J. Walter Thompson Worldwide and Red Fuse Communications. He served as president of VML India and previously as Chief Executive Officer of VMLY&R, before leaving the agency in 2024.
In July 2024, Saksena announced the launch of Next Wave Worldwide, positioning it around “human expertise” supported by AI, while stating that it was not an AI-only company.