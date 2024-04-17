Savsol Lubricants onboards Sidharth Malhotra as its brand ambassador

Savsol Lubricants, the flagship brand of Savita Oil Technologies, has announced a strategic partnership with actor Sidharth Malhotra, who will be associated with the company as its brand ambassador to establish the new brand identity.
The collaboration with Sidharth also marks a significant milestone in Savsol’s journey, as it unveils its Ester Fluid technology under the name of Savsol Ester 5. Sidharth represents Savsol’s commitment to enhancing the driving experience with his passion for automobiles further strengthening the synergy with Savsol. Under this alliance, Sidharth will be prominently featured in digital, print and TV campaigns for Savsol, highlighting its diverse product range.
Vishal Sood, President – Lubes, Savsol Lubricants, said, “At Savsol, we constantly strive for continuous improvement and excellence in the automotive industry. This partnership with a Bollywood star of Sidharth Malhotra’s calibre reflects our intent to provide exceptional lubricant technology products to customers, and drive forward a new era of innovation and distinction in the automotive space.”
On his appointment as Brand Ambassador, actor Sidharth Malhotra remarked, “I am delighted to partner with Savsol Lubricants and further its commitment to offering consumers a distinctive automotive driving experience. The collaboration with an innovative brand such as Savsol aligns with my pursuit of excellence, and I look forward to embarking on this journey together."
“We are thrilled to collaborate with Sidharth Malhotra at a time when we are launching an innovative range of Ester-formulated products called Savsol Ester5. His unmatched charm and dedication to excellence mirror Savsol’s commitment to delivering world-class lubricants that enhance vehicle performance. We look forward to this collaboration which has great synergies” said Kamran Siddiqui, Vice President – Marketing, Savsol Lubricants.