Savvytree secures creative & performance marketing mandate for Kaze Living

Savvytree has bagged the creative and performance marketing mandate for Kaze Living.
Kaze Living's partnership with Savvytree aims to increase brand visibility, engage a larger audience, and elevate its digital presence in the competitive market.
The collaboration will include a comprehensive marketing strategy with creative content creation, performance marketing campaigns, data-driven insights, revamping the website, and marketing solutions to help Kaze Living boost its online presence.
"We were delighted to partner with Kaze Living, a brand known for Gourmet Delights. Our team is committed to using our creative strategies and performance marketing expertise to boost Kaze Living's unique offerings and connect with a larger audience," said Tanya Khatter, co-founder of Savvytree.