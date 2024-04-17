Savvytree unveils its growth plans for expansion within India

Savvytree, a full-service digital marketing agency, has shared its aspirational goals for growth in India. Savvytree has made an impact by working with clients all over India and now planning to expand its physical presence in Kolkata.
The agency's entry into Kolkata is aimed at national reach and consistently improving its client service. Through the establishment of offices in key locations throughout the nation, the agency hopes to foster stronger partnerships with regional companies and offer customised solutions to satisfy their changing requirements.
Savvytree's founder, Bharat Khatter, expressed his excitement about the intentions for growth and expansion, adding, "In addition to forging a solid foundation, our objective is to broaden our market penetration into other significant areas like Kolkata. We think that by being more visible, we can better assist our clients and add to India's thriving business environment."