Savvytree retains Helios by Titan’s social media marketing mandate

Savvytree has announced the continuation of its partnership with Helios - The Watch Store under Titan in India. This marks the third year of the collaboration.
Savvytree has played a key role in elevating Helios' online presence across various social media platforms.
Tanya Khatter, Co-Founder of Savvytree, expressed her enthusiasm for the renewed partnership, saying, "It's a privilege to continue our association with Helios by Titan. The past two years have seen substantial growth and engagement for Helios on social media. Our team is committed to developing creative and impactful campaigns that not only resonate with watch enthusiasts but also appeal to a broader audience."
Savvytree has been managing the communication about time and watches for Helios on Social Media. Additionally, it has been instrumental in orchestrating in-store activities that complement their online campaigns, creating a cohesive brand experience.
The agency has worked on social media management, where it delivers content for the brand.