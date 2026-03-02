SBI General Insurance ropes in Pankaj Tripathi as brand ambassador

SBI General Insurance has announced actor Pankaj Tripathi as its brand ambassador.
It has also launched a campaign titled ‘Chuniye Bharosa, Apno Sa,' with a health insurance advertisement featuring Tripathi. The film portrays him as a supportive family member and focuses on themes of care and responsibility.
Speaking on the collaboration, Naveen Chandra Jha, MD & CEO, SBI General Insurance, said, “India is witnessing a clear shift in how families approach healthcare and financial security. With rising medical costs and increasing health awareness, comprehensive health insurance has become essential rather than optional. Through the ‘Chuniye Bharosa, Apno Sa’ campaign and our partnership with Pankaj Tripathi, we aim to raise awareness about the need for proactive health protection while reinforcing our commitment to making insurance simple, accessible, and responsive to the evolving needs of Indian households.”
Commenting on his association with the brand, Pankaj Tripathi said, “I am thrilled to be associated with SBI General Insurance, one of the strongest brands in the General Insurance industry as their brand ambassador. What truly moves me is the brand’s unwavering commitment to providing protection and the trust that it has among the customers. What touched me to the core is the campaign's heartfelt narrative, 'Chuniye Bharosa, Apno Sa’ - a promise that radiates warmth, deep responsibility, and an unbreakable sense of family and belonging. Through this film, the brand is igniting nationwide awareness about the critical necessity of health insurance, ensuring families across India are protected when it matters most.”
Rathin Lahiri, Head - Marketing & CSR, SBI General Insurance, added, “We are delighted to welcome Pankaj Tripathi as our Brand Ambassador and to be the face of our new brand film. The film celebrates the quiet heroism of the common man, who does everything to improve the quality of life for his family, as does SBI General Insurance to provide protection via Health Insurance.”
The campaign will be promoted across print, television, outdoor, OTT and social media platforms.