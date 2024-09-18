Exclusive: Schbang acquires Addikt, Amsterdam-based design agency

Schbang has strengthened its global presence by acquiring Addikt. Addikt has delivered design work for brands such as Pride Amsterdam, Prada X Armani at Fabrique des Lumières, Rabobank, Autotaalglas, Booking.com, and StarSports IPL. The new entity, AddiktSchbang, combines India’s technology, British storytelling, and Dutch design to serve over 300 brands.
As AddiktSchbang, Schbang enters the European market, capitalising on the region’s 11.1% growth in digital advertising, which reached €96.9 billion in 2023. With the European programmatic advertising market projected to grow to €143.03 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.22%, the company is set to harness this expansion and set new standards.
"Our acquisition of Addikt and the formation of AddiktSchbang represent a bold step in our global strategy," said Harshil Karia, Founder and Managing Director of Schbang. "By merging our technology, storytelling, and design strengths, we are uniquely positioned to deliver innovative solutions to some of the world’s largest brands. As we enter the European market, we’re not just expanding our footprint – we’re setting the stage to redefine creative excellence on a global scale."
AddiktSchbang, with a team of 1300+, is set to deliver fully integrated marketing solutions. By uniting this with partnerships from global MarTech companies like Meta, Google, HubSpot, Salesforce, Adobe, and Zoho, the agency removes the need for multiple agencies.
Affiliations with industry organizations such as BNO (Association of Dutch Designers), OneClub, ADC, ADCN, AdForum, and the Dutch Embassy of Creativity further reinforce the company's role as player in the global creative landscape.
Barry Schwarz, Co-Founder of Addikt, said: "India has proven itself as a world-class leader in digital and IT technology, and now, with this connection to Amsterdam, we are making a logical and ambitious step towards establishing ourselves as a global creative powerhouse. This partnership strengthens our presence in Europe and aligns with Schbang’s and India’s broader ambitions to shape a global network. We focus on creating strong cultural and inclusive connections between brands and their audiences while pushing the worldwide boundaries of creativity and technology."
For Pride 2024 Amsterdam, the agency designed the 'Togetherness' narrative that resonated with over 500,000 participants. In creative technology, working with Schbang’s India Technology Hub, the team along with Tata Communications created 1,000+ web pages, reducing bounce rates by 45% and increasing lead submissions by 169%. The agency also delivered an immersive 360-degree experience for 650 resellers at Prada X Armani by Fabrique des Lumières.
The formation of AddiktSchbang marks the first step in Schbang’s global expansion strategy, with Europe serving as the launch pad for further growth into Africa and the Middle East. This move is designed to solidify the agency’s position as a global challenger from India in advertising.
"Our work at AddiktSchbang is about pushing creative boundaries and setting new industry standards,” said Koen Van Ovoorde, Co-Founder of Addikt. “Whether crafting a festival identity, pioneering hyper-personalisation, or creating immersive brand experiences, we are committed to delivering work that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of our global clients."