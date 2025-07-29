Schbang wins performance marketing mandate for Pyng

Schbang has secured the performance marketing mandate for Pyng, overseeing creative development, media strategy, and search. The collaboration includes full-funnel performance responsibilities, with the initial campaign assets now live.
The campaign features AI-generated films created entirely using Google’s Veo 3, said to be addressing everyday scenarios such as missed workouts and tax-time stress. These creatives are expected to aim to position Pyng as a platform offering access to verified professionals across categories like fitness, finance, travel and events.
“The task was clear: create performance creatives that were fast to build, frictionless to run, and still culturally sharp,” said Aditya Sobti, Creative Director at Schbang. “We used Veo 3 to move with speed and precision, building ads that convert while staying true to the category’s reality", he added.
Schbang’sperformance team is said to be overseeing the campaign execution, including testing creative variations, media spend optimisation and efforts to drive app installs and user retention.
“Speed and specificity were key,” added Mrugank Desai, Head of Media Sciences at Schbang. He said, “This wasn’t just about scale; it was about delivering utility with clarity. The creative system powered by Veo 3 helped us do both.”
Vaishnavi Bhagwat, Marketing Manager at Swiggy, commenting on the campaign's execution and output, said,“As Pyng continues to use AI to solve real-life chaos, we’ve also been exploring how it can help tell our story. While we were still figuring out Veo 3, Schbang moved fast and got the campaign out the door. No shoot, no delays, just sharp, AI-led creatives that landed strong. The final assets didn’t just match the vision—they were visually striking, quick to produce, and already earning love online. Now we’re scaling them across performance to build serious brand momentum for Pyng.”