Scindia says regulation of OTT platforms falls under I&B Ministry

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has stated that the regulation of over-the-top (OTT) platforms falls under the jurisdiction of the Information & Broadcasting Ministry, as the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) examines concerns raised by telecom operators. These operators have called for OTT platforms to contribute to infrastructure costs.
The reported statement follows a recent discussion hosted by the Ministry, where OTT platforms such as Netflix and Amazon, alongside content delivery companies like Universal Studios and Warner Bros, opposed the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) intention to regulate them. The platforms argue that, being non-telecom entities, they do not fall under TRAI’s purview.
Telecom operators have been pressing the government to introduce rules that would require OTTs to share the cost of network infrastructure. They contend that the rapid increase in data consumption has outpaced telecom infrastructure expansion, and OTTs should contribute to the associated costs.
In addition, Scindia highlighted the government's plans to establish a dedicated telecom manufacturing zone. This move aligns with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of creating an Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) India. The Minister emphasised that telecom manufacturing is crucial for the sector's growth and that a dedicated zone for manufacturing, similar to Special Economic Zones (SEZs), should be created for telecom equipment production.