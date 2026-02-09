ScoreMe rolls out refreshed brand identity with updated visual identity

ScoreMe, an Indian financial technology brand focused on credit analytics and digital lending solutions, has rolled out a refreshed brand identity as part of an effort to update its visual presentation.
The brand refresh includes changes to its logo, colour palette and typography. The update is intended to align its visual identity with its current business focus and product offerings.
Speaking on the brand refresh, Shashank Sharma, co-founder and Director, ScoreMe Solutions, said, “This rebranding initiative is more than a visual update; it is a reaffirmation of ScoreMe’s mission to deliver innovative solutions with clarity and confidence. By combining aesthetics with meaning, the new identity ensures that ScoreMe stands out in a crowded marketplace while staying true to its values.”
The updated logo features a stylised letter ‘S,’ which the brand said reflects its focus on innovation and stability. The revised colour palette includes shades of blue and orange, while the brand name is displayed in a deep navy blue. The brand has also adopted the Raleway typeface for its branding materials.
The refreshed identity will be used across its platforms and communications going forward.