Scribbld, an independent creative and digital agency, has bagged the digital and social media marketing mandate for Foot Locker India. The account will be managed from the agency’s Mumbai office.
As part of the mandate, the agency will oversee the brand’s digital presence and create social-first campaigns aimed at strengthening its visibility in the Indian market.
The brand entered India last year with its first store in New Delhi. Its offline operations are managed under a long-term licensing agreement with Metro Brands, while its e-commerce presence is handled by Nykaa Fashion.
Speaking on the new account win, Kajol Bheda, Founder of Scribbld,said, “Partnering with Foot Locker India is a special milestone for our team. We’re eager to learn from this collaboration and contribute with campaigns that reflect both creativity and the brand’s strong connection with its audience.”