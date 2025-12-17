Scribbld appoints Mustanseer Jawadwala as Chief Growth Officer

Scribbld, a creative and digital agency with operations in India and the UAE, has appointed Mustanseer Jawadwala as its new Chief Growth Officer. The appointment aims to strengthen leadership as the agency plans its next phase of expansion.
In his role, Jawadwala is expected to oversee revenue systems, partnerships, leadership development, and service expansion. His responsibilities include building client and partner relationships, developing inbound and outbound pipelines, introducing integrated marketing services, and creating teams capable of handling full project mandates.
Jawadwala previously served as assistant manager at Paisabazaar, where he worked on ad-sales offerings, go-to-market strategies, and partnerships. Over his career, he has collaborated with brands including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC Bank, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films, and Benaras Media Works. He has also worked as a chemistry educator for over nine years.
Commenting on his appointment, Mustan Jawadwala, Chief Growth Officer, Scribbld, says, “Scribbld is at a very exciting inflection point. What drew me in was the opportunity to build repeatable growth frameworks while preserving the culture and creative depth the team has built. My focus will be on creating strong systems that make teams more efficient, building meaningful partnerships, and strengthening India operations in a way that supports our UAE and future global expansion. The goal is sustainable growth, not growth for the sake of it.”
He added that the agency is positioned to expand in the Middle East and Africa over the next six to eight quarters before exploring additional global markets.
Founder Kajol Bheda said the appointment reflects the agency’s evolution from a high-performance operation to a high-leverage organisation. “As Scribbld expands across markets, we’re investing in leadership that can scale both our ambition and our standards. Mustan brings a structured, forward-looking approach to growth, and I’m confident he will add meaningful depth to the organisation we are building for the long term.”
Bheda added that Jawadwala strengthens the agency’s leadership by improving growth planning, partnerships, and revenue systems, while maintaining the company’s culture.
Jawadwala will initially focus on building the agency’s India leadership team, expanding the agency’s service offerings, enhancing operational discipline, and establishing India as a scalable base to support UAE growth.