Securonix appoints Biju Muduli as Chief Marketing Officer

Securonix Inc., specializing in Unified Defense SIEM, today announced the appointment of Biju Muduli as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Muduli will be responsible for the development, implementation and execution of marketing initiatives that will help drive the platform’s next phase of growth and strengthen its position as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies.
“We are thrilled to welcome Biju to Securonix and our executive leadership team,” said Nayaki Nayyar, Chief Executive Officer, Securonix. “Biju is a strategic thinker with a passion for analyzing market trends, buying behaviours, and competitive landscapes. She has an outstanding record of formulating and executing successful global marketing strategies based on real metrics to achieve business goals. As we enter our next phase as a company, proven industry executives like Biju will play a key role in our continued growth, both internally and externally.”
With more than 15 years of experience in strategic marketing and global operations, Muduli has created brand messaging and value propositions for hypergrowth cybersecurity and enterprise software companies. She most recently served as the Chief Marketing Officer at Onapsis, a platform specialising in SAP and Oracle business applications cybersecurity, where she oversaw the strategy and execution of global marketing initiatives across a rapidly scaling venture-backed security company.
Prior to joining Onapsis, she was the Vice President of Global Demand Generation and Field Marketing at Brightcove, a provider of cloud-based solutions for publishing and distributing professional media. During her time at Brightcove, Muduli led the company’s global marketing functions, which helped drive breakout growth across all regions, including the Americas, EMEA, APAC and Japan. She has also held global leadership roles at Carbonite, a data protection and cybersecurity company that was acquired by OpenText in 2019, and Dassault Systémes, a provider of collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations.
“I am excited to join a team of talented growth-focused executives that is committed to innovation and driving the future of cybersecurity,” said Muduli. “As the proven market leader with a history of market-defining innovations, Securonix has demonstrated the ability to understand the future of SIEM and execute its vision to serve customer needs better than anyone in the space. I look forward to working with Nayaki and the leadership team, enhancing our value proposition and helping our customers and partners stay ahead of cyber threats.”
In addition, the platform announced the promotion of Augusto Barros to Vice President, Product Marketing, reporting directly to Muduli. In this role, Barros will be responsible for planning, creating and implementing Securonix’s overall product marketing strategy.