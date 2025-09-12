Segumento appoints Tabrez Alam as Chief of Business Strategy and Data Alliances

Segumento has appointed Tabrez Alam as its Chief of Business Strategy and Data Alliances. In his new role, he is expected to oversee business strategy, growth, partnerships, positioning, and global expansion, including the company’s planned entry into markets such as the Middle East and Southeast Asia.
Alam has nearly three decades of experience in AdTech, MarTech, and data strategy. He has worked across strategic partnerships, data monetisation, product innovation, and global growth models.
Before his new role, he was Chief Strategy Officer at Bobble AI, where he led efforts in building the company’s first-party data business and developing AdTech-led branding solutions. His career also includes leadership roles at Syncmedia, Zeotap, Vdopia, and Tata Teleservices.
At the company, Alam is expected to focus on strengthening the company’s international presence and advancing its data intelligence initiatives.
Commenting on the appointment, Himanshu Pandey, Founder & CEO of Segumento, said, “Tabrez’s business acumen and proven track record make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team. He blends strategic vision with hands-on execution, qualities that are critical as Segumento enters its next phase of global expansion. His expertise in scaling businesses and building enduring partnerships will strengthen our international footprint and accelerate our mission of shaping the future of data intelligence as a growth engine for brands worldwide.”
On his appointment, Alam said, “My career has centred around designing scalable data monetisation and AdTech models that unlock omnichannel growth. I see a strong alignment between my expertise and Segumento’s focus on Profile Enrichment, Custom Audiences, and Location Intelligence, areas that are redefining how businesses harness First-Party data for growth. I am eager to shape strategic growth, forge global alliances, and elevate Segumento into a global leader in data intelligence.”