Shahid Kapoor joins Gant as brand ambassador

Gant, an American sportswear brand, has announced the Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor as its brand ambassador in India.
The partnership was introduced with the launch of the brand's new campaign, ‘Button Up. Build Your Story.’
Shahid Kapoor, on his association with the brand, said, "Style for me has always been about authenticity, wearing something that not only looks good but also tells a story about who you are. That’s what makes my partnership with Gant so exciting. The brand’s legacy of effortless sophistication and its belief in progress and self-expression resonate deeply with me. I’m proud to represent Gant as we inspire people to build their own stories."
Fredrik Malm, EVP of Global Commercial, Brand & Product at Gant, added, "Gant has always shaped a modern identity rooted in heritage that resonates worldwide. Shahid Kapoor, with his confidence and effortless style, is a natural fit. Through this partnership, we aim to deepen our connection with Indian consumers and bring them closer to Gant’s world of culture, lifestyle, and elegance."
Pawan Khandelwal, Managing Director, Samarth Lifestyle, added, "With Shahid Kapoor as our Brand Ambassador, Gant is making a bold move to strengthen our bond with consumers in India. His style and persona align seamlessly with our vision, and we aim to elevate Gant's presence across India while delivering a world-class fashion experience."