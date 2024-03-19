Shaktipriyo Sikdar joins Havas Media Network as the Head of Digital Services - South India

Shaktipriyo Sikdar has embarked on a new chapter in his career by assuming the role of Head of Digital Services - South, India at Havas Media Network.
As the Head of Digital Services - South India, Sikdar will oversee digital strategy development, client engagement, team leadership, campaign management, and innovation integration.
Sikdar posted the announcement in a LinkedIn post and said, "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head of Digital Services - South, India at Havas Media Network! Thank you Rohan C. for the opportunity and Pavithra Eshwarappa for the seamless onboarding."