Shaktipriyo Sikdar joins Havas Media Network as the Head of Digital Services - South India

As the new Head of Digital Services - South India, Sikdar will oversee digital strategy development, client engagement, team leadership, campaign management, and innovation integration.

Shaktipriyo Sikdar has embarked on a new chapter in his career by assuming the role of Head of Digital Services - South, India at Havas Media Network.

Sikdar posted the announcement in a LinkedIn post and said, "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head of Digital Services - South, India at Havas Media Network! Thank you Rohan C. for the opportunity and Pavithra Eshwarappa for the seamless onboarding."

Beginning as an intern at karROX Technologies Ltd., he progressed to roles at Housing.com, Lodha Group, XECO, Resultrix, and Reliance Retail, where he excelled in driving digital activations, ensuring ROI, and fostering client relationships. At Essence, he led digital strategies for Airtel and collaborated with multiple entities. His tenure at Mindshare, as Partner - Digital, saw him spearheading initiatives for Disney brands.

