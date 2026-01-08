Microsoft’s Shalini Pillai Banerjee joins Pine Labs as CMO

According to media reports, Microsoft's Shalini Pillai Banerjee has joined Pine Labs as its Chief Marketing Officer, marking a senior leadership appointment at the payments and fintech company.
At Pine Labs, Banerjee is expected to focus on marketing and brand strategy as the company operates in an increasingly competitive digital payments market.
Banerjee most recently served as Marketing Director for India and South Asia at Microsoft, a position she took up in 2024. Before that, she was Head of Consumer Apps Marketing at Google India, where she spent nearly a decade working on go-to-market strategies for several of the company’s products.
Her career spans more than two decades across technology and consumer brands. Banerjee joined Google in 2016 and led marketing efforts focused on customer acquisition and user engagement, particularly among small and medium-sized businesses in India.
Earlier in her career, she held marketing roles at Coca-Cola. She has also co-founded a software-as-a-service analytics start-up, BrandIdea Consultancy, along with Eventus Integrated Management.