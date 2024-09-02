Shankar IAS academy fined Rs. 5 lakh for misleading ads

In its advertisement for the 2022 UPSC Civil Service exam, Shankar IAS Academy claimed to have secured "336 selections out of 933 at the All India Level," boasted "40 candidates in the Top 100," and noted that "2 candidates from Tamil Nadu, of which 37 studied at Shankar IAS Academy." The institute also promoted itself as the "Best IAS Academy in India."
However, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) found that Shankar IAS Academy "deliberately concealed" information regarding the specific courses undertaken by the successful candidates it highlighted. According to the CCPA, this practice misleads consumers into purchasing paid courses advertised by the academy. They have been imposed with a Rs 5,00,000 fine for misleading advertisements related to the 2022 civil service exam.
The investigation revealed that of the 336 claimed successful candidates, 221 had only participated in a free interview guidance program, while others had engaged in short-term or specific exam components rather than comprehensive courses.
The academy also took credit for candidates who enrolled in preliminary exam courses after the 2022 exam had already occurred, likely in preparation for the following year’s test. The CCPA underscored that over 1 million candidates apply for the civil services exam each year, making UPSC aspirants a particularly vulnerable consumer group.
This action is part of a broader crackdown on misleading advertisements by coaching institutes, with the CCPA issuing notices to several organisations for similar practices. The regulator stressed the importance of providing transparent information about the courses taken by successful candidates to help consumers make informed decisions when choosing coaching programs.