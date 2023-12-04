Shashi Sinha receives AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award 2023

Shashi Sinha, CEO – India of IPG Mediabrands has been honoured with the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award 2023. This recognition underscores leadership and impact on the advertising industry.
AAAI awarded Shashi Sinha this award in acknowledgment of his visionary contributions, unwavering dedication, and efforts in advancing the advertising landscape in India. It's the first time a serving leader has been honoured with this distinction.
In his career spanning close to four decades, Shashi Sinha has played a role in shaping the media and advertising domain. From his early leadership position at FCB Ulka to assuming the role of CEO of all media units under IPG Mediabrands (India) in 2013, Shashi has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to the industry.
Commenting on the award, Shashi Sinha remarked, "Heartfelt thanks to AAAI for this esteemed recognition. I extend my gratitude to IPG Mediabrands, my family, the advertising industry, and everyone who has been part of this incredible journey. While humbled by the Lifetime Achievement Award, it’s not the end. I believe there's much more to explore and contribute on this journey."
This award serves as a testament to Shashi Sinha's outstanding contributions to the advertising community, his commitment to industry causes, and his role in bringing together various industry bodies.