Shaurya Tyagi joins JSW as Head of Digital Marketing

JSW has appointed Shaurya Tyagi as the Head of Digital Marketing, according to his LinkedIn update. He previously worked at Reliance Retail as the Head of Digital Marketing and Loyalty (JioMart Partner) for the past two years. There, he led JioMart Partner's growth through new customer acquisition, activation, and retention campaigns.
Tyagi has over 11 years of experience in digital marketing and e-commerce. He has a track record of improving digital marketing efficiency, sales performance, and brand preference.
In his career, Tyagi has built and managed digital teams from scratch, making an impact in the tech-driven landscape. He specialises in brand, content, and performance marketing and has helped many offline-first brands engage the right audience and boost revenue.
He has also worked with OPPO, HDFC Life, Publicis Groupe, and FoxyMoron, among others.