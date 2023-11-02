Shekar Khosla appointed as VP - Marketing at Google India

Shekar Khosla has been appointed Vice President - Marketing at Google India.
Announcing his appointment in a LinkedIn post Khosla wrote, “I feel privileged to be joining Google India at a time when the country is authoring a transformative “Techade” and Google’s mission of organising the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful is having a profound impact in driving empowerment and positively influencing communities. Diverse and inclusive teams drive exceptional and meaningful work, and I feel privileged to join the Google India team that exemplifies this with unparalleled commitment. It is indeed my honour to serve India in all its richness and glory alongside Team Google!”
Before this, he had been serving at Kellogg Company as the Chief Commercial Officer. He has served at Unilever for 20 years in multiple leadership roles.
Simon Kahn, Vice President, Marketing for Asia Pacific at Google commented on Khosla’s appointment, “Delighted to welcome Shekar Khosla to Google to lead our marketing efforts in India, as VP, Marketing. Shekar brings a wealth of experience in developing purpose-driven brands across both emerging and developed markets of Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. He is a strong advocate of inclusion and allyship, which is central to our Culture at Google. Joining us from Kellogg, Shekar has a proven track record of delivering spectacular results with experience in Sales and Marketing holding senior leadership positions including at Unilever. I can’t wait for him to start and work with our enormously creative, committed, and high-performance teams in India!”