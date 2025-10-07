Sheran Mehra joins IndusInd Bank as Chief Marketing Officer

IndusInd Bank has announced the appointment of Sheran Mehra as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately. In her new role, she is expected to oversee the bank’s brand, marketing, and digital engagement strategies to strengthen its position in a competitive financial sector.
Mehra joins IndusInd Bank from Tata Digital, where she served as Chief Business Officer, leading loyalty growth initiatives for Indian Hotels on Tata Neu.
A founding member of the company, Mehra previously held the role of Chief Brand Officer, where she contributed to the launch of Super App during the IPL. She led the development of the company’s brand identity, consumer experience design, and digital engagement strategies, resulting in notable improvements in brand awareness, engagement, and platform adoption.
With more than two decades of experience spanning banking, travel, FMCG, and digital services, Mehra has worked with organisations including DBS Bank, Barclays, Mahindra Holidays, HSBC, and advertising agencies like Ogilvy. Her focus combines brand storytelling with data-driven marketing and customer insights.
A long-distance runner for more than a decade, Mehra is expected to bring resilience and focus to her leadership at IndusInd Bank.