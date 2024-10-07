Sheth Brothers onboards Kiku Sharda as brand ambassador for Kayam Churna

Sheth Brothers, an Ayurvedic digestive products manufacturer announces the association of comedian and actor, Kiku Sharda, as the brand ambassador for Kayam Churna/Tablet/Granules. With the collaboration, the brand aims to connect even more deeply with consumers both in India and across the global market.
The brand completed the shoot of its upcoming ad film featuring the comedian and actor Sharda's infusing energy and reliability in the campaign.
Speaking about the collaboration, Kiku Sharda expressed his excitement, saying, "Kayam Churna is a household legacy brand name that has helped countless families. I am thrilled to be part of a brand that is synonymous with trust and quality. Working on this campaign has been an absolute pleasure, and I’m confident that the audience will love it.”
“It’s more than just an ad film – it’s about continuing a tradition of trust and wellness, and we believe Kiku Sharda is the ideal face to carry this message forward,” said Mohit Sheth.
Mohit Sheth, Vedant Sheth and Falak Sheth, the visionary generation behind Sheth Brothers, said, “Kiku Sharda embodies the values of our brand – approachable, trustworthy, and dedicated to improving lives. His association with Kayam Churna Brand is the perfect fit for our next phase of growth as we expand our reach to national & international markets.”