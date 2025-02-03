Shitu Anand Patil steps down as National Creative Director at Publicis India

Shitu Anand Patil has announced her departure from Publicis Groupe as National Creative Director, after over two decades in the industry. She took to her LinkedIn to share the developement.
Patil held several roles, including National Creative Director at Publicis India and National Head of Art at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi. She has also worked with agencies such as Plus One Design, Lowe Lintas, and FCB Ulka, where she contributed to a range of creative projects.
Throughout her career, Patil has been involved in shaping various campaigns, particularly focusing on design and art direction. Her work spans multiple sectors, helping craft strategies that aligned with both client needs and market trends.
In her announcement, Patil acknowledged the professional experiences that contributed to her growth, expressing gratitude for the opportunities provided over the years. As she moves on from Publicis Groupe, she intends to explore new opportunities within the creative field.