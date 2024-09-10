Shivam Dube becomes brand ambassador for Voods Lifestyle

Launched earlier this year, Voods Lifestyle has roped in Shivam Dube as its brand ambassador. The brand aims to scale new heights in the wearable electronic gadgetelectronic gadget market.
Delighted with the collaboration, Voods spokesperson Kshitiz Singhal said, “We are thrilled to partner with the rising star of Indian cricket, Shivam Dube. His inspiring performance in the recent T-20 World Cup has captivated a new generation of cricket fans. His strong persona and commitment to excellence align with Voods’ values, and we look forward to a long and successful association.”
Shivam Dube shared his enthusiasm, saying, "Voods' Smart Ring blends style, comfort, and functionality like no other. As someone passionate about fitness and technology, I'm impressed by their innovation. Voods' Touch Screen TWS and Headphones have elevated my lifestyle with their perfect mix of technology and convenience. I'm thrilled to partner with them.”
Dube has made a name for himself as a middle-order batsman, particularly shining in the recent T-20 World Cup, where he established his presence on the international stage. Voods Lifestyle is aiming to strengthen its market share and connect with the young Indian consumer.