Shivani Behl joins Foxtale as Chief Marketing Officer

Foxtale - a skincare brand has appointed Shivani Behl as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Behl made the announcement on LinkedIn. Having 17 years of experience in the industry, she previously worked with brands like Pureplay Skin Sciences, Shoppers Stop, Lakme, Reliance Brands, Reebok India, VIP Industries and Tata Motor.
“I am delighted to announce that I have joined Foxtale as the Chief Marketing Officer. Excited to work alongside Romita Mazumdar and the talented team of professionals,” Behl said on her appointment.
Before Foxtale, Behl had been leading the marketing, communications, product strategy and development, media, digital content strategy, turnover and P&L as CMO for Plum, Plum Body Lovin and PHY across categories of skincare, haircare, colour cosmetics, bath and body and men’s grooming.
She has worked across multiple sectors like retail, FMCD, travel, automobile, and beauty sectors.