Shivani Behl moves on from Pureplay Skin Sciences

Pureplay Skin Sciences’ Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Shivani Behl steps down from her role after two years.
Behl has been leading the marketing, communications, product strategy and development, media, digital content strategy, turnover and P&L for Plum, Plum Body Lovin and PHY across categories of skincare, haircare, colour cosmetics, bath and body and men’s grooming.
She officially announced her departure through her LinkedIn post that reads, “My journey with Plum Goodness has come to an end. The last few years have been fantastic. I have been fortunate to be a part of such a great organization and have learned so much along the way.”
She started her career at Tata Motor and has since moved on to work at companies like Reebok India, VIP Industries, Reliance Brands and Lakmé Lever.
Prior to joining Pureplay Skin Sciences, she led the marketing and loyalty functions at Shoppers Stop, with 86 stores across 40 cities.