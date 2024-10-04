Shrachi Sports & OnTrack partner to develop sports infrastructure & media monetisation

Shrachi Group has formed an alliance with OnTrack’s digital & entertainment arm, ODE. This collaboration aims to change Indian sports by combining Shrachi’s infrastructure with ODE’s media asset management and monetisation strategies. The goal is to enhance the nation’s sports infrastructure, unite communities globally, and elevate the local sporting landscape to meet international standards.
Shrachi Sports has hosted leagues like CFL, Paralympics, IFA Shield, Celebrity Cricket League, Indian Rugby Football Union along with teams like Mohamadden Sporting Club and Women East Bengal Club for their yearlong tournaments in India. Apart from this, they also have their own team ‘Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers’ which is part of the sporting activities happening round the clock in India, F4, Indian Racing League, Pro Panja League, Bengal Pro T20 League, Hockey India League, etc, followed by their team ‘Kashi Kings’ for Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League, thereby exploring the regional nuances of sports.
“Building sports capabilities requires significant investment in infrastructure, which Shrachi is well-positioned to provide, thanks to our expansive real estate portfolio,” said Rahul Todi, Managing Director of Shrachi Realty. “We are excited to enter the sports arena and plan to invest INR 250-300 crore over the next two to three years to build state-of-the-art sports facilities and ecosystems.”
“Together with OnTrack, we will revolutionise Indian sports. This partnership will elevate sports in India, creating world-class facilities and unforgettable experiences for athletes and fans,” said Amitava Bhattacharya, Chief Business Officer of Shrachi Group.
Saugat K. Baanerjee, Director of OnTrack, highlighted, “Together with Shrachi Group, we will unlock the full value of their sports assets, transforming them into flourishing revenue streams while boosting brand visibility. Our partnership will not only enhance the sporting experience in India but also create substantial opportunities for brands to connect with a wide range of sports audiences and improve fan engagement.”