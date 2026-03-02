Shrey Gandhi elevated to Deputy General Manager and Head of Social Media at Cheil India

Shrey Gandhi has been appointed Deputy General Manager and Head of Social Media at Cheil India. He announced the development through a LinkedIn post, marking a new chapter in his association with the agency.
Gandhi has been with Cheil India for over two and a half years. He joined the agency in August 2023 as Client Services Director and Head of Social Media and was elevated to his current role in March 2026. In his new position, he continues to lead integrated digital and social mandates for prominent brands, focusing on driving business growth, cultural relevance and meaningful consumer engagement.
A digital-first brand strategist with over 15 years of experience, Gandhi has worked across sectors including auto, technology, consumer and hospitality. At Cheil India, he has led social campaigns for MG Motor, executed the end-to-end influencer strategy for Microsoft Copilot, and steered full-funnel digital rollouts for global brands such as P.F. Chang’s in India. His work spans integrated storytelling, insight-led creative development and performance-driven execution.
Prior to Cheil India, Gandhi held leadership roles across agencies and brands. He served as Head of Strategy & Client Services at Silver Stroke Communications, where he led digital strategy across categories and maintained a 40% pitch win rate. He has also worked as a marketing consultant with Salt Pepper Digital and WALO, where he drove brand visibility and user acquisition initiatives.
Earlier in his career, Gandhi spent five years at Alibaba Group, where he led brand marketing for UC Browser and UC News in India. Gandhi’s earlier roles include stints at MRM//McCann, where he led social media mandates for multiple clients, and Y2CF Digital Media. Over the years, he has built expertise in brand strategy, campaign development, social media marketing, digital go-to-market planning, influencer strategy and consumer insight mining.