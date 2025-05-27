Shreyas Iyer becomes brand ambassador for HELL ENERGY DRINK in India

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer has been announced as the new brand ambassador for HELL ENERGY DRINK in India. The partnership is part of the company’s strategy to expand its presence in the country.
Iyer will feature in brand campaigns and promotional activities, including HELL’s ongoing consumer campaign, #WinWithHell. He joins Italian actor Michele Morrone, who represents the brand globally.
HELL ENERGY DRINK, which entered the Indian market in 2018, has reported rapid growth and is currently available through retail and quick commerce platforms across the country.
Unnikannan Gangadharan, Director, HELL-ENERGY PRIVATE LIMITED, said, “We are elated to welcome Shreyas Iyer to the HELL ENERGY DRINK family. As an exceptional performer and youth icon, Shreyas resonates strongly with our brand ethos. His determination, style and winning mindset make him an ideal face for HELL ENERGY DRINK in India, especially, as we connect with consumers who are bold, ambitious, and energetic.”
Sharing his thoughts on the partnership, Shreyas Iyer, said, “I am thrilled to join HELL ENERGY DRINK as face of the brand in India. As an athlete, I understand the importance of being energised and pushing your own limits and boundaries. HELL ENERGY DRINK reflects the same bold approach and driven spirit. Together, let us power India’s next wave of go-getters!”