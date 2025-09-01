Industry veteran Shripad Kulkarni launches 'MatheMedia' podcast

Industry veteran Shripad Kulkarni is set to launch a new podcast series, MatheMedia, on 1st September 2025, aiming to explore the rapidly evolving media and marketing landscape in India. The series will feature long-format, interactive episodes with over 25 industry leaders from advertising agencies, digital platforms, brands, tech firms, and media publishers.
Kulkarni noted that the podcast will offer a hybrid experience, combining elements of a CMO briefing with a masterclass. Viewers can expect discussions on the impact of artificial intelligence, technology innovations, and changing consumer behaviors, as well as insights into strategy, measurement, and collaborations across India’s media ecosystem.
The first episode, titled ‘The New Media Code’, will focus on media shifts, evolving customer journeys, and the new rules of marketing. Host and founder at MatheMedia, Kulkarni, will be joined by L.V. Krishnan, CEO of TAM Media Research; Puneet Avasthi, Director at Kantar; and Ajay Gupte, President, Client Solutions (South Asia) at WPP Media.
Kulkarni said, “We live in a world of channel chaos, with more platforms and fragmented audiences than ever before. Gone are the days when we could think & work linearly & measure with a linear mindset. Today’s marketer faces multiple challenges.”
He added, “…The choices we make now will determine the next era of effective marketing. MatheMedia aims to be that compass and collaboration engine for this journey.”
The inaugural season will include 12 episodes, released every Monday, and will be available on podcast platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Spotify.
Future episodes are expected to feature media and marketing professionals such as as K. Ramakrishnan, MD South Asia, Worldpanel Division, Kantar; Rajiv Dubey, VP & Head of Media & Experiential Marketing, Dabur India; Laxmi Shetty, Head, Advertisement Revenue, Broadcast & Digital, Zee Entertainment; Satya Raghavan, Director, Marketing Partners, Google; Vinod Thadani, Chief Growth Officer & CEO, Dentsu Media Group, iProspect; Vivek Malhotra, Group CMO & COO Strategy, India Today Group, among others.