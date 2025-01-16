Shriram Housing Finance becomes Truhome Finance after acquisition

Shriram Housing Finance, a player in India's housing finance sector, has announced the launch of its new brand identity, Truhome Finance.
The rebranding follows its acquisition by Warburg Pincus and its co-investors, including QIA, Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund. As part of the agreement, Shriram Finance Group received an investment of ₹1,225 crore, helping the Company augment its net worth to over ₹3,300 crore.
Truhome Finance, the new brand identity, reflects the company’s commitment to delivering quality service while supporting the aspirations of homeownership for many. The rebranding highlights the company's focus on providing affordable housing finance to underserved communities. Aligned with its vision of empowering individuals to achieve their homeownership goals, the new identity emphasises financial accessibility and aims to be a transparent, trustworthy, and supportive partner for people from all socio-economic backgrounds. Truhome Finance also seeks to create lasting value for its stakeholders.
"We are thrilled to unveil our new brand, Truhome Finance, which reflects our strategic vision and forward- thinking approach," said Ravi Subramanian, MD & CEO Truhome Finance. "While our name has changed, our core mission remains the same, to make affordable home loans accessible to every individual together with our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. This rebranding marks a new chapter in our journey and positions us for greater growth and success," he added.
Subramanian reiterated, “Our customers will continue to enjoy the same great products and services they know and trust. The Company's leadership team and contact information will remain unchanged, ensuring seamless continuity in all business operations. Our new brand identity represents not just a name change, but also an evolution of who we are and what we stand for. We are excited to continue serving our customers and partners under the banner of Truhome Finance, as we set our sights on the future. As an organization, we have always strived for TRUENESS in everything we do: to be TRUE to our customers, stakeholders, regulators, employees, and above all be TRUE to our conscience. The core fabric of our organization is now reflected in our brand name Truhome Finance.”
“We are thrilled to embark on this new journey with Truhome Finance, a trusted brand and leader in the affordable housing finance sector. This acquisition aligns seamlessly with our mission to drive financial inclusion and support the aspirations of underserved communities. Together, we aim to scale up operations, enhance offerings, and make homeownership a reality for countless families across India.” said Narendra Ostawal, Managing Director & Head of India Private Equity, Warburg Pincus.